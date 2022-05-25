Local education leaders react to Texas school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Massachusetts education leaders are speaking out following Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Last night, Northampton Public Schools Superintendent John Provost addressed the families of students and said, in part:

“We work hard to create caring, safe school communities in which adults and students respect and trust each other and all students feel connected, understand expectations, and receive the behavioral and mental health support they need.”

“Through our social-emotional curriculum and supports such as responsive classroom and our partnership with clinical support options, in-school counseling and psychological supports, and our anti-bullying policy.”

“We work proactively to support students, as well as address behaviors that could become unsafe.”

On Wednesday, the superintendent of Springfield Public Schools issued a statement to parents and students.

Daniel Warwick wrote, in part:

“There are no words for this worst nightmare of families, educators, and schools across the nation. We all hope and pray daily that a horror such as this will never touch our loved ones, our community.”

“Here at Springfield Public Schools, nearly 26,000 students are entrusted into the care of our school system every day. Their safety and that of the adults in the school buildings alongside them, is our top priority.”

He went on to write: “...As the nation grieves for robb elementary school, let us work together as a community to keep each other lifted. Be kind to one another.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest out of Texas and will have more information as it becomes available.

