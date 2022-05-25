Mass. state leaders say ‘enough is enough’ after Texas elementary school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The western Massachusetts community is grieving with those in Texas who have lost loved ones after a gunman killed at least 18 children at an elementary school Tuesday.

Local leaders told us that these senseless acts of violence happen far too frequently in our country, and they said enough is enough.

“It’s the same old song, but just a different tune,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

Area leaders were outraged and devastated after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

“This is a very, very sad time,” said Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown. “This is probably one of the most tragic incidents that I’ve heard about, because now, we’re talking about children.”

So far, 18 students and 3 staff members are confirmed dead, making this the deadliest elementary school shooting since the one in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

“When are we going to come to grips with this?” Representative Williams said. “This is a problem! This is not a normal thing in a society.”

Representative Williams called on Americans to take action against guns.

“That’s the root of the problem, that’s the cancer,” he said. “There’s got to be a will to put an end to the devastation and the hurt, harm, the danger.”

He added that these tragedies happen in the country far too often.

“We’ll have an incident. We grieve for a day or two, a week, and then, it just, it’s behind us,” said Representative Williams. “It’s in the rearview mirror, and then it’s onto the next one, and then the next one, and the next one, the next one. There should be an outcry!”

He said that post-Sandy Hook, added safeguards were put in place in many schools, which include cameras and locking all outside doors of the schools.

“I think we need more of that,” Representative Williams told us. “Some school systems, even in Texas. I think they have armed guards in some situations in some states.”

However, City Councilor Malo Brown said he does not think officers are the answer.

“It really tells us that we have to now think more proactively how to reach a lot of the youth before they get into their teen ages,” he told us. “I think we should bring back prayer. A lot of time, I remember growing up, we had prayer in our actual school. I really don’t care who you pray to, but we do have to instill a sense of morality in our kids.”

Governor Charlie Baker took to Twitter Tuesday night to respond to the news. He said, quote:

“I am horrified by the senseless act of violence and lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. All kids deserve to feel safe, and I am heartbroken that these acts of violence continue to happen in schools. My thoughts are with the students, teachers, and families as they cope with this tragedy.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.