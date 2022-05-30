Communities honor the fallen this Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow observed Memorial Day with its annual ceremonies, including a parade.

It kicked off in the high school parking lot, moving to the flag pole area where a new American flag was raised.

Local and state dignitaries placed a wreath near the flagpole, as military honors were conducted.

The American Legion Post 293 hosts the Memorial Day ceremony each year in honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.

It was also a day of remembrance in West Springfield, as the town honored the fallen this Memorial Day with a ceremony at town hall.

The West Springfield Fire and Police Departments honored guards and the Massachusetts National Guard began the program with a presentation of colors.

Mayor Will Reichelt presented a proclamation as we stop to remember those who gave their all in service.

