Friends of Springfield nightclub shooting victim speak out in his memory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after getting shot in a bathroom inside a Springfield nightclub Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at Saga Night Club on Worthington Street. Friends of the victim, whose identity has not yet been made public, told Western Mass News that they made music with the victim and that this is not only a shock to them, but also people in Springfield who knew him.

“It hurt my heart for real,” said Christian Garcia. “I don’t look up to a lot of people, I really look up to him. To find out what happened is wack. It wasn’t right.”

Garcia told us his reaction when he got the news that his friend was shot and how he found out.

“I got a phone call probably five minutes after it happened from people that were inside,” he said. “I was getting calls for probably an hour or two.”

Garcia described to us how much his friend meant to him.

“He was honestly probably one of the most genuine people I ever met,” he said. “Every time you saw him, he had a big smile on his face.”

Garcia told us he made music with his friend. Western Mass News also sat down with a producer of the victim’s music.

“That was his life,” said Avery Cockerill. “Every day, I would get a phone call, ‘Yeah, let’s get in the studio. Let’s do this. Let’s do that.’ Music videos and everything. He put everything into it.”

Cockerill shared with us how he received the news.

“I was in tears,” he said. “I was very upset because, as a professional engineer producing things like that, you spend more time in the studio than you do with your own family and friends.”

Springfield Police said that their homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Springfield Police.

