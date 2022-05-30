Springfield Police respond to fatal shooting inside Saga on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to the 100-block of Worthington Street Sunday night for a report of shots fired inside of a business.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the call around 10:40 p.m. and found an adult male gunshot victim inside the bathroom of Saga Night Club.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information regarding the incident, the police said you may anonymously submit it to Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘SOLVE’ followed by your tip.

