Congamond Lake treatment scheduled

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Attention fishermen and boaters, the Congamond Lake is set to be treated on June 8. But what does this mean for water users?

Portions of North, Middle and South ponds are scheduled to be treated, but this is an annual occurrence. According to the town of Southwick’s website, the waters are chemically treated so the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation can be controlled.

Western Mass News reached out to Dick Grannells, chair with the Lake Management Committee who told us this has been done annually for about 20 years.

In a statement to Western Mass News he said in part-quote:

“If you don’t treat it, the problem is the stuff multiplies like rabbits. They have seeds that just drop to the bottom...What you’re doing is getting rid of the additional muck when plant life breaks down.”

Western Mass News caught up with Nick Stellato, a fisherman from Connecticut, who told us officials have been treating the water for as long as he can remember. He said when treatments are conducted, he stays off the water.

“Definitely noticed that the vegetation in the lake has just looked better over the past few years, so I’d relate it to that,” Stellato explained.

Even though there’s no restrictions on boating and fishing, it is advised that the water is not used until the following dates:

Swimming-- June 9

Watering of livestock--June 10

Drinking and cooking--June 12

Irrigation--June 14

Western Mass News also reached out to the Congamond Preservation Group and Solitude Lake Management, but we have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.