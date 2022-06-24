Mass. lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts lawmakers have started to react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

State Senator and candidate for Massachusetts lieutenant governor Eric Lesser said in a statement:

“Today’s dangerous decision by the Supreme Court confirmed our worst fears and validates the need to codify Roe in our state constitution. Thanks to steps Massachusetts has previously taken, abortion will remain legal and is protected under state-level statute. However, today’s decision raises the risk of a federal ban on abortion in the near future, which is why further safeguards are now necessary. Specifically, I believe we need to begin the process to enshrine reproductive freedom in our state constitution, alongside the freedom of speech, assembly, religion, and other basic rights. Our neighbors in Vermont have already begun this process. It’s important to start now, especially since it takes many years to complete. With the threat of our rights being changed at a moment’s notice, Massachusetts must put up every possible protection for our residents and families.”

Massachusetts Attorney General and candiate for governor Maura Healey said in a tweet:

“We knew this was coming. That doesn’t make this any less painful, less enraging, or less terrifying for the millions of people who will lose access to basic care. We’re doing everything we can to make sure Massachusetts is ready to help.”

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement:

“Six radical Supreme Court Justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion. After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. They have decided that the government - not the person who is pregnant - should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their own bodies and futures. But these extremists will not have the final word. Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to inititatives at the state and local level - we just need to use them. We are angry - angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”

U.S. Senator Ed Markey added in a statement:

“What we have feared most has come to pass. A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right majority on the Supreme Court has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion. The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans.

“Thirteen states with ‘trigger laws’ will now impose radical and unjust bans on abortion. Criminalizing abortion won’t stop abortion, it will only make it dangerous. Congress must do its part and respond to these affronts to reproductive freedom by passing the Women’s Health and Protection Act and codifying Roe into law – even if we must abolish the filibuster to do so.

“I once again ask my Senate colleagues, what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate Supreme Court majority before we act? The most fundamental rights we hold dear as Americans are at stake. The right to privacy is at stake. The right to use contraception is at stake. The right to marry who you love is at stake. And with this decision, the very lives of those seeking to exercise their right to reproductive freedom are at stake.

“We must act now and expand the Supreme Court to bring balance to the bench and restore its legitimacy in the eyes of the American people.”

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa said in a series of tweets:

“We now have a country where whether you have rights over your own body depends on the state you live in. People are going to die & be pushed into poverty because of this ruling. The maternal mortality rates in the US are abysmal, particularly in states that have trigger laws.”

“Right now, clinics in states with trigger laws are calling patients to tell them that they need to drive hundreds of miles to go to other states to obtain abortion care. That is what the Supreme Court just did. That is not equality and that is not freedom.”

