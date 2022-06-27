Community mourns loss of three teens killed in weekend crash in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly crash in Brimfield on Sunday morning has claimed the lives of three teenagers and injured a fourth.

It was a solemn day in the town of Brimfield following a car crash that took the lives of three teenagers on Sunday morning. Community members paid their respects at a memorial that now stands among the trees where the crash happened.

Massachusetts State Police say 17-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni of Holland was behind the wheel when the car he was driving swerved off the road and into woods in the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road.

He, along with 18-year-old Shane Douglas of West Brookfield and 17-year-old Dominick Gardner of Oxford were killed in the crash.

Police said a fourth teen, a 17-year-old from Brookfield, was able to get out of the car and make it to Harrington Hospital on his own.

Western Mass News spoke with people who stopped by the site of the crash. Many of them declined to be on camera as it was still hard for them to process, but they told us this was a tremendous loss for their community and all families involved are absolutely devastated.

Senator Anne Gobi, who represents the town of Brimfield, shared her condolences with Western Mass News. She said in a statement, in part, quote:

“The loss of young lives is always difficult, and I cannot imagine the deep grief and hurt the families are experiencing. I have been to too many funerals for young people who have lost their lives as a result of a car accident. To the friends left behind, as you cherish your friends’ memory, please take precautions in your life and make good decisions. My condolences to the families and friends and Godspeed to the victims.”

One of the victims’ friends shared his struggle with the loss at a vigil held Sunday night.

“He had so many plans in life, Marc Matton told us. “I’m just gonna miss him.”

