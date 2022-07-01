Town by Town: June 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Chicopee, the Center Fresh Farmers Market is officially underway for the summer. The market is located on Springfield Street, featuring stands from local farmers and artisans. It takes place every Thursday from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m., complete with a local food truck, and musician. This year’s market will take place through October 27.

In Holyoke where Holyoke Community College is offering two free programs for English language learners interested in careers in the culinary and hospitality field. Both courses begin this coming Tuesday at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street.

The daytime program runs Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. through August 31. The evening program runs Monday through Thursday, from 4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. through September 8.

In West Springfield, The All American Junior Sheep Show took place this weekend at the Big E Fairgrounds.

Competitions are taking place at the Mallary Complex. The show started yesterday and handlers will continue to showcase their animals through the weekend, ending on Sunday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.