Police to step up patrols in Northampton park amid trash complaints

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Police plan to step up patrols in one city park this weekend. This comes after repeated trash, noise and alcohol complaints.

The Northampton Police Department shared photos on Facebook of the litter, which includes trash, chairs, and some beer bottles at a popular park.

Police said in the post:

“We have received numerous complaints about trash buildup, fires, late-night noise, and alcohol consumption from the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park,”

Western Mass News stopped by the park on Thursday, and it appeared much of the trash was gone. But the overall problem remains.

This weekend, Northampton Police plan to step up patrols by enforcing city ordinances when it comes to open containers, smoking, and noise complaints.

Northampton Police also said quote:

“Please be aware that the park is open from dawn to dusk, no motorized boats may be launched from here, no fires, and there is no off-leash dogs.”

They also reminded everyone to not leave any trash behind.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.