Mountain Road in Easthampton closed due to fire

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A busy Easthampton road is closed due to a fire.

Easthampton Police said that Mountain Road, also known as Route 141, is closed near the Holyoke line due to a fire.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

