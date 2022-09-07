Arriaga declares victory in Democratic primary for 8th Hampden House district

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In the State Representative race for the 8th Hampden district, which is the seat open after Joe Wagner announced he was retiring after more than three decades in the house, the candidate Wagner endorsed - Shirley Arriaga - has declared victory, beating out Joel McAuliffe.

With the victory tonight and no Republican challenger, Arriaga will become a member of the state’s House of Representatives.

Arriaga is a veteran, as well as lifelong Chicopee resident. She also serves as an educator at Chicopee High School.

We caught up with her Tuesday night after she declared victory and she laid out her plans as a new state representative

“Well, we’re gonna learn and we’re gonna get to work and that means obtaining and securing funds for education and resources here and helping our folks with the issues that truly matter,” Arriaga explained.

Arriaga went on to say those issues include defending women’s reproductive rights in the bay state, as well as seeing the economy flourish.

