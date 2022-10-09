Bocce court built to commemorate Italian Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -October marks Italian Heritage Month. To celebrate, two men from Springfield created a backyard bocce court.

Italian Heritage Month was established in 1989 to highlight the achievements and contributions Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the US have achieved. Right now, there are over 26 million Americans of Italian descent in the United States.

Tommasso Mancuso of Springfield built a bocce court in his backyard so he can have his family and friends over to spend time with one another.

“I’m always happy to have friends and relatives over to have a good time,” he said.

Mancuso said he hopes to get younger people involved and keep the tradition alive. Mayor Sarno honored Mancuso with a proclamation for their dedication in keeping an old country tradition going at the event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.