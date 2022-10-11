Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Birchland Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Birchland Avenue Tuesday afternoons for reports of a house fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the fire originated in the kitchen, however the source of the ignition has not been determined at this time.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.