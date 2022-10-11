Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Birchland Ave.

Birchland Ave. fire 101122
Birchland Ave. fire 101122(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Birchland Avenue Tuesday afternoons for reports of a house fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the fire originated in the kitchen, however the source of the ignition has not been determined at this time.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its "Stranger Things" set-up...
Chicopee family featuring ‘Stranger Things’ inspired Halloween display
We may still be early into fall, but with the weather getting cooler, it means winter is on the...
Springfield DPW seeking snow plow drivers as winter approaches
Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly...
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley
While many people will take the traditional route and vote in person that day, it looks like a...
Getting Answers: more Massachusetts residents opting for mail-in ballots