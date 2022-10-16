Crews respond to car fire on Peekskill Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a home on Peekskill Avenue for reports of a car fire early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews said that the fire spread from the car, which was parked in the driveway, to an extension of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not given a cause, however the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.