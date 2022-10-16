Crews respond to car fire on Peekskill Ave. in Springfield
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a home on Peekskill Avenue for reports of a car fire early Sunday morning.
According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Crews said that the fire spread from the car, which was parked in the driveway, to an extension of the home.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not given a cause, however the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
