Crews respond to car fire on Peekskill Ave. in Springfield

Peekskill Ave. car fire 101622
Peekskill Ave. car fire 101622(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a home on Peekskill Avenue for reports of a car fire early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews said that the fire spread from the car, which was parked in the driveway, to an extension of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not given a cause, however the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

