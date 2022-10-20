Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera.

They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield.

According to police, on October 13 at around 3 p.m., a victim accidentally left an undisclosed amount of cash in an envelope at a register at the store.

The woman pictured is alleged to have taken the envelope and placed it in her pocket.

If you know this woman or the man she is with, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police detectives bureau at (413) 787-6355 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

