Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos

A community event was held Wednesday at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

Americorps CEO Michael Smith hosted a community conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center Wednesday.

Smith is originally from the City of Homes and is a proud alumnus of the city’s Boys & Girls club.

The event was aimed at highlighting how service and civic engagement can support and create a stronger community.

The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop on Memorial Drive with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other officials were there.

JimBuddy’s Rec Shop is owned by Jim and Lisa Robinson who opened JimBuddy’s Glass Gallery & Vape Shop next door in 2015.

When the space next door became available in 2018, the year cannabis was legalized by Massachusetts voters, the Robinsons rented the space with hopes to open a dispensary.

Now, come 2022, the doors to the shop are finally open!

Holyoke Community College celebrated Día de los Muertos, the traditional Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, in the college campus center Wednesday morning.

Guests and participants were also able to enjoy pan de muerto, bread traditionally baked in Mexico during the weeks leading up to Diá de los Muertos.

