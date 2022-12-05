Travel tips ahead of the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holiday travel for 2022 is set to be one of the busiest and the most expensive on record. The average price of a domestic round-trip flight for Christmas is set to cost travelers over $400.

The TSA reports 24.6 million travelers chose the sky over the highway for Thanksgiving this year and travel experts expect Christmas travel will boast pre-pandemic level numbers too.

We asked flyers coming home from the holiday weekend how they handled the holiday travel.

“Not as busy as I expected it to be. I’ve traveled a few times before for thanksgiving. I’ve definitely had more roadblocks at TSA and stuff like that, delays,” said David Jones.

Aridania Ovalle said, “We traveled on actual Thanksgiving morning, and it was a breeze. The flight back was also easy too.”

“It wasn’t crazy chaotic as usual, but I think we just planned it out correctly,” said David De Leon

Now, airports and airlines are preparing for the second round of the holiday rush in late December

According to the travel booking group Hopper. Christmas travel in 2022 is set to have one of the highest price tags on record with a domestic round-trip costing customers an average of $463.

AAA travel sales manager Anne Lichwe tells Western Mass News one of the best ways to save when booking your flight is to be flexible with your travel dates.

“Avoid the most popular travel days and travel times. The few days before Christmas, the 22nd the 23rd, those are going to be the busiest almost of the whole year. avoid those days right around Christmas even right around New Year as well. because those are the busiest those are going to be the most expensive.”

When it comes to beating out lines at the terminal, Bradley International Airport has some tips for you to stay on time for your flight.

• Confirm Your Flight Before you come to the airport or confirm your flight with your airline and check-in for your flight online.

• Arrive Early, with more individuals traveling during a condensed timeframe, the airport will be busy.

Passengers who need assistance from an airline are advised to arrive at the ticket counter at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

• Plan for Parking, Visit the airport’s parking website ahead of your arrival for the latest information on parking availability and follow directional signage at the airport to guide you to open lots.

De Leon and Ovalle tell Western Mass News, holiday travelers should try to get TSA pre-check to save them from waiting in line.

Aridania Ovalle, “Check them bags.”

“Yeah pre-checking, anything you can do to expedite the process so you’re not standing in line,” said David De Leon.

Travel experts also suggest that you stay ahead of flight cancellations this holiday season. While most airlines offer a 24-hour notice of cancellation. Experts say you should keep up to date on the airlines’ websites or on their app to stay up to date with your travel plans.

