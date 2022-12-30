Trulieve Cannabis will pay $14K in settlement agreement

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cannabis company is under scrutiny after the death of a worker at its western Mass cultivation facility.

They will now pay more that $14,000 as part of a settlement agreement.

Lorna Mcmurrey died at the beginning of this year after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls at the cannabis cultivation facility.

Trulieve reached a settlement with the Federal Occupational Safety And Health Administration in connection to this incident.

At first, OSHA fined the company more than $35,000 as a result of the incident.

However, we learned that amount was lowered to just over $14,500 after two of the serious items listed in the citation were withdrawn.

According to the Administration, Trulieve must do three things; designing and implement a temporary information and training program that alerts employees to potential allergic reactions they may experience while working with ground cannabis dust, as well as provide steps they should take should someone have symptoms.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.