Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court

The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday.
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez is accused of shooting and killing a victim Saturday night at the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall. He is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

LEARN MORE : Authorities: ‘innocent bystander’ killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

The judge held him without the right to bail following arraignment in Holyoke District Court.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow on January 30, 2023
Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow
Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Woman dead following weekend stabbing in Springfield
Jeffrey Allard
Search continues for missing Ware man