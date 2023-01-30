Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez is accused of shooting and killing a victim Saturday night at the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall. He is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The judge held him without the right to bail following arraignment in Holyoke District Court.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.