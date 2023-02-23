Town by Town: Small businesses receive ARPA funds, ‘Lunch and Learn’ event, HCC hosts business leaders panel

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town took us to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city’s American Rescue Plan Act team announced the recipients of the tenth round of (ARPA) Funding Awards, totaling around $5.5 million dollars.

45 small businesses $1.37 million dollars are being awarded and nearly $4 million will go to nonprofits.

In the month of February, the Chicopee Fire Department and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Triad Division joined forces to present their personal emergency preparedness “Lunch and Learn event”.

At the event, guests learned about the importance of being prepared in the wake of a disaster, what should be in your emergency preparedness bag, and where to keep it.

The lunch event wrapped up the week-long event.

After lunch, guests were able to build their own preparedness bags.

Holyoke Community College hosted a panel of area business leaders for Black History Month.

Business leaders shared their personal stories of overcoming barriers to success.

The discussion focused on this year’s Black History Month theme, “Resistance and Persistence: Celebrating Black Leadership in our Community.”

Panelists included Tony Bass, owner of City Beat Multi-Media Group in Springfield, and Zee Johnson, owner of Olive Tree Books in Springfield.

