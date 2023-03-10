Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and Enrichment Center

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Easthampton.

The Springfield Thunderbirds visited Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield.

The reason for the visit was to award Brookings Elementary with a “Game Changer” award.

Students also got to watch a mini hockey game between Boomer and the school’s mascot, Brookings the husky.

The Victory Theater gave a sneak preview of the restored victory theater murals at Holyoke’s Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke.

For the first time since 2010 when they were removed from the theater, a newly restored section of the murals will be on display so the public can see the work that the conservators have done so far.

Once completed, the murals will be reinstalled in the renovated victory. The mural section at Wistariahurst will be on view in a year-long exhibition as part of Holyoke’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The Easthampton town council on Aging and Enrichment Center’s partial closing has ended.

The center was holding limited activities this week while it was being reorganized.

The council told Western Mass News they encourage anyone who missed their appointment back on February 28th due to the snow, to call the office and reschedule.

