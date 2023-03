WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E may still be months away, but the annual fair has begun to announce its concert lineup for this year.

Country artist Parker McCollum will be at the Big E Arena on September 17th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and a ticket for the show will also get you into the Big E.

