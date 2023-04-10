Bruno Mars to perform at MassMutual Center in June

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center have announced that 14-time Grammy-award winning artist Bruno Mars is coming to Springfield.

“Bruno Mars is an incredible performer and we are extremely excited for what will be a wonderfully busy weekend in Downtown Springfield and Western Massachusetts,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan in a statement.

Two performances are scheduled for June 10 and 11 at the MassMutual Center at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at massmutualcenter.com.

MGM Rewards members and MassMutual Center email subscribers will receive pre-sale access from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Editor’s Note: this story has been updated to reflect the venue of the show.

