Chicago, Gladys Knight to perform at Symphony Hall this summer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More big entertainment names will be coming to Springfield in 2023.

MGM Springfield announced Monday that Gladys Knight and Chicago will also be performing this summer, in addition to Bruno Mars.

Chicago is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall on June 30, while Knight will perform at Symphony Hall on July 15.

Tickets for both shows will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at mgmspringfield.com. MGM Rewards members will ahve pre-sale access from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

The news of Chicago and Knight performing in Springfield come the same day as an announcement that Bruno Mars will take the stage at the MassMutual Center for two shows in June.

