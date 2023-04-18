Town by Town: fish restocking, lifeguard course, and HCC tech camp for kids

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 18, 2023
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.

The 2nd annual fish restocking of the pond at Chicopee State Park was held on Tuesday.

Guests at the event were encouraged to bring their kids and a picnic lunch to enjoy helping the Belchertown biologist restock a truck full of 1,000 trout back into the Chicopee State Park.

In Springfield, the city’s aquatics department began offering a Red Cross lifeguard training course on Tuesday.

Teens ages 15 and over were able to register for the course, which runs through Friday, April 21st.

An in-pool test was given to all participants prior to the first day on April 12th. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who passed were able to continue on to the full course.

Meanwhile, Holyoke Community College is offering kids ages 8 to 14 the opportunity to explore technology-based courses during their April school vacations starting Tuesday.

Each camp meets in person at the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus and includes half-day and full-day options.

The spring camp courses include Code Breakers, from 9 a.m. to noon and Python Programmers from 1 to 4 p.m.

