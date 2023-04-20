Traveling petting zoo visits Holyoke Community College

Some zoo animals made a trip to Holyoke Community College on Wednesday.
By Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some zoo animals made a trip to Holyoke Community College on Wednesday.

For the past few years, Kristina Labomeard told Western Mass News her animal craze for the traveling petting zoo visited the campus.

The petting zoo helped relieve some stress for college students, while also providing an opportunity for lower grade level students to stop by during their April break and visit furry friends!

“Animals are important like I’ve been around animals my whole life and honestly, I think that animals just bring a sense of relaxation, and they just make people smile,” said Labomeard. “Animals are important to our whole ecosystem; our whole world and it just opens their eyes to what they’re importance are.”

Labomeard expressed that her and the adorable bunny kit kat bring joy wherever they go!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police
NY man arrested after spinning out during stolen vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke
A Waterbury man is set to appear in Hampden Superior Court and plead guilty to three...
Connecticut man set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
A boil water order is now in place in West Springfield following a major water main break in...
Boil water order in place following “major” water main break in West Springfield
Paul Traficante was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday morning, but he will...
South Hadley man not charged for chemicals seized in his South Hadley apartment

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, West Springfield and Springfield.
Town by Town: National Organ Donation Month, Northeast All Breeds Spring Dairy show, Zoo in Forest Park hours
A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the...
Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others
We’re digging deeper into the revenue collected from sports betting in Massachusetts. The...
Getting Answers: Sports betting revenue on the rise in Massachusetts, MGC reports
A major water main break in one West Springfield neighborhood has left dozens without water and...
‘Major’ water main burst that left over 80 West Springfield residents without water, repaired