Traveling petting zoo visits Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some zoo animals made a trip to Holyoke Community College on Wednesday.

For the past few years, Kristina Labomeard told Western Mass News her animal craze for the traveling petting zoo visited the campus.

The petting zoo helped relieve some stress for college students, while also providing an opportunity for lower grade level students to stop by during their April break and visit furry friends!

“Animals are important like I’ve been around animals my whole life and honestly, I think that animals just bring a sense of relaxation, and they just make people smile,” said Labomeard. “Animals are important to our whole ecosystem; our whole world and it just opens their eyes to what they’re importance are.”

Labomeard expressed that her and the adorable bunny kit kat bring joy wherever they go!

