Town by Town: Meet the Beekeeper event, ‘Brain Healthy Cooking for One’ presentation

Excel dryer hosted a free “meet the beekeeper” event at its facility on Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow.

When Excel Dryer, Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR® hand dryer, was completing its new green office renovation in 2021, it included an especially unusual initiative.

The company partnered with the best bees to add honeybee hives on the property to cultivate local honey.

On Thursday, and Tody the community got to meet those beekeepers.

“Brain Healthy Cooking for One” was presented by Armbrook Village, the West Springfield Council on Aging and along with their public library.

Through this brain healthy cooking presentation, a chef from Armbrook Village demonstrated how easy it is to prepare several dishes that are delicious and nutritious.

Their dishes use only a short list of healthy staples, which helps stretch your shopping budget and reduce waste!

