Town by Town: Meet the Beekeeper event, ‘Brain Healthy Cooking for One’ presentation

Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and West Springfield.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow and West Springfield.

Excel dryer hosted a free “meet the beekeeper” event at its facility on Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow.

When Excel Dryer, Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR® hand dryer, was completing its new green office renovation in 2021, it included an especially unusual initiative.

The company partnered with the best bees to add honeybee hives on the property to cultivate local honey.

On Thursday, and Tody the community got to meet those beekeepers.

“Brain Healthy Cooking for One” was presented by Armbrook Village, the West Springfield Council on Aging and along with their public library.

Through this brain healthy cooking presentation, a chef from Armbrook Village demonstrated how easy it is to prepare several dishes that are delicious and nutritious.

Their dishes use only a short list of healthy staples, which helps stretch your shopping budget and reduce waste!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen drowns in swimming pool in Agawam
Teen who drowned in swimming pool in Agawam identified
Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts could soon lose their health insurance...
Getting Answers: Thousands expected to lose health coverage after changes in MassHealth program
A three-alarm fire on Oak Street in Springfield nearly turned deadly when two firefighters were...
7 people displaced, firefighters safe after being trapped in 3-alarm fire in Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police: 3 arrests made in connection with Springfield shooting
Divers locate body of missing jet skier in the CT River
Divers locate body of missing jet skier in the CT River

Latest News

Animal shelters across the nation are in crisis as dog euthanasia rates are spiking largely due...
Getting Answers: Local animal shelters react to rising rates in dog euthanasia
Hot and stormy Friday as a cold front arrives. Behind it-much cooler for the weekend!
Janna's Friday Forecast
Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Chicopee Comp. High School to move graduation ceremony indoors
Two wild animals in our area tested positive for rabies this week. One animal was a silver fox...
Getting Answers: 2 local wild animals test positive for rabies