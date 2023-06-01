Trulieve to close Northampton, 2 other Massachusetts dispensaries

By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trulieve said three of their Massachusetts dispensaries will close this month.

Locations in Northampton, Framingham, and Worcester will close on June 30. The company said it plans to stop all operations in Massachusetts by the end of the year.

Trulieve said the decision is part of an ongoing effort to preserve cash and improve business performance.

The announcement comes months after the company reached a settlement in December to pay more than $14,000 following the death of an employee at a Holyoke cannabis cultivation facility.

