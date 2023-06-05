Cool, Unsettled Week Ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of western Mass from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday night…

Plumes of wildfire smoke coming from Quebec will be moving into New England tonight and may linger through mid-week. Smoke may reach ground levels, leading to a reduction in air quality as well as causing a hazy look to the sky.

An unsettled, below-normal temperature week ahead as an upper-level low spins to our east and lingers. We did manage to get to around 70 degrees today, which is below normal for early June, but better than the 50s and 60s from this past weekend!

Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 50s with a few upper 40s by sunrise. The air may smell smoky at times.

Tuesday begins dry with some partial sunshine-which may be hazy due to wildfire smoke. Northwesterly breezes get to around 10-15mph with gusts to 20-25mph and highs may reach lower to middle 70s in the valley with some middle to upper 60s in the hill towns. A piece of upper-level energy rotates around the low to our northeast and likely produces spotty showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, but they look hit or miss. While nothing severe is expected, a downpour could be accompanied by small hail, gusty breezes and some lightning.

Overall, not much will change from day to day this week in terms of weather. A few rounds of spotty showers are possible again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We will also get some breaks of sun too with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day with sunshine most likely early and late. Temperatures do trend a bit cooler mid to late week with highs closer to 70.

Our pesky upper low finally starts moving away Saturday, which will allow for drier, warmer weather and by Sunday we are back to 80 degrees with good sunshine. However, next week is trending unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances back Monday and Tuesday with a cold front.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.