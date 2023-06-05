Cool, Unsettled Week Ahead

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of western Mass from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday night…

Plumes of wildfire smoke coming from Quebec will be moving into New England tonight and may linger through mid-week. Smoke may reach ground levels, leading to a reduction in air quality as well as causing a hazy look to the sky.

An unsettled, below-normal temperature week ahead as an upper-level low spins to our east and lingers. We did manage to get to around 70 degrees today, which is below normal for early June, but better than the 50s and 60s from this past weekend!

Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 50s with a few upper 40s by sunrise. The air may smell smoky at times.

Tuesday begins dry with some partial sunshine-which may be hazy due to wildfire smoke. Northwesterly breezes get to around 10-15mph with gusts to 20-25mph and highs may reach lower to middle 70s in the valley with some middle to upper 60s in the hill towns. A piece of upper-level energy rotates around the low to our northeast and likely produces spotty showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, but they look hit or miss. While nothing severe is expected, a downpour could be accompanied by small hail, gusty breezes and some lightning.

Overall, not much will change from day to day this week in terms of weather. A few rounds of spotty showers are possible again Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We will also get some breaks of sun too with partly to mostly cloudy skies each day with sunshine most likely early and late. Temperatures do trend a bit cooler mid to late week with highs closer to 70.

Our pesky upper low finally starts moving away Saturday, which will allow for drier, warmer weather and by Sunday we are back to 80 degrees with good sunshine. However, next week is trending unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances back Monday and Tuesday with a cold front.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
An Amherst family has been left to assess the damage and pick up the pieces after a fire Friday...
Amherst farm owners receiving community support after devastating fire
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Christian Cooper stands in front of a dead tree with nests that used to be homes to Great Blue...
Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common
Ninth annual Asparagus Festival held on Hadley town common

Latest News

Janna’s Monday afternoon forecast
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Casey's Sunday Evening Forecast
Unsettled Week Ahead: Cool, Showery, Breezy, and Tuesday Storms!
Western Mass News at 9 a.m. Sunday
Liam’s Sunday morning forecast