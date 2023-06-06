Getting Answers: air quality health risks from Canadian wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Smoke from over 150 wildfires in Canada has made its way into the United States, prompting an air quality alert in many states, including Massachusetts.

One doctor we spoke with told us that some people could be experiencing mild symptoms due to the smoke particles in our air. However, people who have prior respiratory conditions could be at a greater risk of severe health concerns.

Western Mass News Meteorologist Don Maher told us that these alerts are typically issued to warn those whose health is at risk due to the smoke in the air.

“People with any respiratory ailment, whether you’re talking about C.O.P.D or asthma, things of that nature,” he said. “We’re already seeing the air quality steadily decrease, we’ve been seeing that since last evening.”

Western Mass News is getting answers on the health risks associated with the air quality alert. Doctor Mohammed Abu Hishmeh with Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News that the most common symptoms associated with the air quality alert are irritation of the nose, eyes, and lungs, which can lead to coughing or sneezing.

“It can cause wheezing, chest pain, and complications with people with underlying lung diseases and heart diseases,” said Dr. Hishmeh.

He told us that they have received calls from people experiencing these symptoms. Most were able to be treated in their outpatient clinic with little complications.

In small percentages, people with respiratory illnesses who are exposed to the low-quality air for extended periods of time are at a greater risk for more severe health concerns.

“It can cause damage to the immune system,” Dr. Hishmeh said. “You’re at a greater risk of respiratory infections, lung infections. It can cause long-term lung inflammation in small percentages, but it is there.”

Dr, Hishmeh added that there are ways to keep yourself safe from any of these symptoms without going to the doctor until the air quality improves.

“Avoid going outside for long periods unless you have to,” he said. “Keep the windows and doors closed, and turn on the A/C or an air filter.”

The air quality alert can also have health effects on your pets. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that pets can see similar respiratory problems to humans when air quality is poor.

