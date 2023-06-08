Springfield officials concerned over recent violence on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield continue to investigate a double murder and they also found themselves the targets of gunfire. Now, we’re learning more about concerns in the Union Street area where this happened.

“It really hurts me to the core that this is happening in our city and we have to address this immediately,” said Springfield City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce.

Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a double homicide in Springfield. Police said upon arriving at the scene, officers entered a Union Street apartment and found two people dead.

“It was on Union Street. Obviously, a street we have been having some issues with as far as drugs and guns go,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Less than two hours later, gunshots were fired near the crime scene at the intersection of School and High Streets, barely missing three police officers. Clapprood told Western Mass News that the apartment where the still unidentified murder victims were found did not belong to anyone.

“Responding officers had two deceased bodies in the apartment. From what we can tell right now, nobody belonged in that apartment, so that’s another issue. What we’re running into is they’re using some of these apartment blocks for dealing drugs and they are getting into vacant apartments,” Clapprood added.

She added that it’s a problem they are working on addressing as safety concerns in that neighborhood are common. Last week, Springfield Police responded to the 200 block of Union Street after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing and Click-Bruce told us something must change.

“Rest in peace to those two souls that we will lose. Senseless violence of any kind is just unfortunate. It not only represents this area, but the city as a whole,” Click-Bruce said.

