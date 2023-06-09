Better Air, but Showers and Thunderstorms Around Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Air quality in western Mass continues to dramatically improve and should stay good Friday. Air Quality Alerts will expire at midnight and not be re-issued Friday.

Any showers from this evening are pretty much done and skies should partially clear overnight, but areas of fog are possible through sunrise. Temperatures cool back into the upper 40s for most with light to calm wind.

While air quality looks better for western Mass Friday, the weather maybe not so much. The upper-level low that has been around all week will send some energy through New England, which will bring likely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers may start mid to late morning and continue into the evening with storms most likely in the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, but a few may become strong with small hail, frequent lightning and a gusty breeze. Sunshine may break out between showers and highs should get into the middle and upper 60s.

This persistent upper level low finally starts to exit Saturday, allowing for milder temperatures and some sun, however, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry with building high clouds and highs around 80!

While next week is trending warmer in general, we’ve got another upper level low to deal with. This low will be over the Great Lakes, then drift through New England through Thursday, keeping our weather unsettled. The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late Monday, then a cold front will bring a period of soaking rain early to mid-Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday, then we dry out for the end of the week. Father’s Day weekend early trends are leaning warmer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.