Drier, Warmer Weather On the Way This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a slightly more seasonable day today with highs getting to around 70 in the lower valley-still very cool for June though. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms hit the region today with a few areas reporting small hail.

Areas of fog developing tonight and overnight, otherwise cool with some partial clearing. Early morning lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s again with light to calm wind.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING LIVE BELOW:

Our weekend will feature some nicer weather, but there’s still a low risk for a pop-up shower Saturday as our upper-level low finally moves farther away from the Northeast. Sunshine will again mix in with some scattered to patchy clouds and breezes stay light from the northwest. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 70s for most.

Looking mainly dry and warmer Sunday with highs hitting the lower 80s in the valley and upper 70s in the hills. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a low risk for a pop-up shower in the afternoon and early evening.

While one upper low moves out, another builds over the Great Lakes and moves toward New England early to mid-next week. This low will keep our weather unsettled with rain chances, but our upper-level wind flow will be out of the south this time-leading to seasonable temperatures and higher humidity. At the surface, a cold front approaches Monday, bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. A soaking rain possible Monday night into early Tuesday, then another batch of showers and storms moves through sometime Wednesday. Lower rain chances and warmer temperatures for the end of the week as the low moves out.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.