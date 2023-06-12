Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a Longmeadow playground.

Longmeadow fire officials said that emergency crews were called to the Bliss Park playground around 9:40 a.m. Sunday for a suspicious substance on the playground equipment. Around the same time, a call came in from a Longmeadow home indicating that two children had burn-like injuries after leaving the park.

Firefighters determined that the substance was acidic in nature and it had been poured on three of the playground’s slides.

An investigation found that a break-in occurred in the pump room in the basement of the pool building. Chemicals used for the pool are stored in that room. Fire officials added that two fences were climbed, a ventilation shaft cover was torn off, and the suspects entered the room through the ventilation shaft.

Hazardous materials crews found that one of the chemicals poured on the slides was muriatic acid. Evidence was collected and has been sent to a crime lab for forensic analysis and fingerprinting.

Longmeadow fire officials noted that the chemicals had been stored properly in a “secured area” and that “a great deal of effort was employed to enter this space.”

Investigators believe that the suspects may have suffered acid burns to their hands and arms and their clothing may have signs of being degraded from contact with the acid. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in and around the park on Saturday night - or if you know of someone who has new burns on their hands, arms, or burned clothing - is asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 565-4199.

A contractor has been hired to clean the playground and other materials and once that work is down, town officials will determine the playground’s status. The playground area remains closed out of an abundance of caution and all hazardous materials have been cleaned up and removed. The rest of Bliss Park remains open.

