Springfield man identified as Spring St. shooting victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of Saturday’s shooting on Spring Street in Springfield has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old Felipe Dejesus of Springfield.

Officials said that Springfield officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 100-block of Spring Street at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arriving on scene said that they located Dejesus suffering from a gunshot wound along with another adult male shooting victim. He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Springfield Police.

