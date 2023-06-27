Springfield man identified as Spring St. shooting victim

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of Saturday’s shooting on Spring Street in Springfield has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old Felipe Dejesus of Springfield.

Officials said that Springfield officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 100-block of Spring Street at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person has died following a shooting on Spring Street Saturday afternoon.

Officers arriving on scene said that they located Dejesus suffering from a gunshot wound along with another adult male shooting victim. He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Springfield Police.

