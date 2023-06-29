Town by Town: Beyond Walls street art tour, Shriners Hospital receive donation, Mandati Jewelers opening

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield and Holyoke.

Several large-scale art murals will soon be on display over in Chicopee.

It’s part of the Beyond Walls 2023 street art tour.

The goal of the tour is to celebrate our dynamic communities, their rich histories, and diverse populations.

Two murals will be installed in Chicopee over a one-week period, beginning July 1.

The Shriners Hospital in Springfield received a big donation on Wednesday.

The first annual golf and band event helped raise over 27 thousand dollars for the hospital.

The event was hosted by Brenda Cuoco and associates real estate brokerage in honor of Jackson Connors, the son of a past client. To support all children at Shriners.

Lastly, Mandati Jewelers is officially open at Holyoke Mall!

The family-owned jeweler celebrated their first Massachusetts store with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The store specializes in certified diamonds, watch and time-piece brands, necklaces, charms, and other fine jewelry.

