South Hadley girl who battled cancer receives 4,616 birthday cards from around the world

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Now to an update on a story we first brought to you last month, a birthday card total is in for Brittney Bliss, the brave 5-year-old who was battling cancer from South Hadley.

The family said they received a total of 4,616 birthday cards.

Not only did Brittney accomplish her goal for getting a card from every state, but she was also sent cards from several other countries including Ireland, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Japan.

Brittney’s parents told us they’re very thankful for everyone who sent in a card and that they brought their daughter so much joy in the last month of her short life.

To honor her legacy, Brittney’s parents have created pages on both Facebook to raise awareness for childhood cancer, and to fundraise for other local families in need.

The page is called Brittney’s Believers, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

