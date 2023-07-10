Town by Town: Shark Week and HCC baking classes

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow and Holyoke.

A library in Ludlow was celebrating Shark Week on Monday.

From 9 to 5, the Hubbard Memorial Library had Shark Week coloring pages, paper games, trivia available for library guests.

The event was open to the public.

Starting Monday through August 25th, Holyoke Community College is offering 17 week-long, in-person youth summer programs along with online activities.

There are a variety of programs kids can choose from, including baking classes.

Two of the events held Monday included Bake with Me, where kids got to learn how to make baked goods like pastries, and Cooking with Chef Dino, where kids learned classic cooking techniques.

