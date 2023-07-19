Second suspect arrested in connection with Holyoke murder

Ryan Navarro [L] and James Carmenatty [R]
Ryan Navarro [L] and James Carmenatty [R](Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 29-year-old Ryan Navarro of Holyoke is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee on May 13.

On May 13, Holyoke Police were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 100 block of Lyman Street. When officers arrived, they found Camacho at the corner of High and Lyman Streets, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Navarro was arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court and is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court on August 25.

Leydon added that Navarro’s arrest is the second arrest made in relation to Camacho’s death. James Carmenatty, 34, was arrested on May 19 on a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail after his arraignment the same day.

The case remains under investigation.

