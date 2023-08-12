Local Deli begins to prepare for the Big E

Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Joey’s Deli and Market opened up in Feeding Hills in December 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, they’re about to take on their biggest challenge to date.

Jon, not Joey, Cunningham owns the business. He tells Western Mass News, 8,000 is the magic number for the next few weeks. That’s how many items they plan to prepare right now for the thousands of people going to the Big E.

“We decided to go into the Big E this year, we’re going to be selling our hand pies and our whoopie pies. Which comes out to about 90-100 hand pies a day. We might make more than 4,000 whoopie pies,” said Cunningham.

He admits this is a big task for the small business.

“Every oven is going, every walk-in refrigerator is filled. Every freezer is filled. We are at max capacity while trying to still make all the food for the store. The deli, yeah. I just rely on my staff. I have good workers that work upfront that can hold down the fort,” said Cunningham.

So they called for backup to make it happen.

“I have friends that come in, and my banker’s daughter is here making hand pies, I reached out a hand for help, and people responded,” said Cunningham.

But energy remains high for the family, as the countdown continues to September 15.

“We’re in Agawam, the Big E is huge and it’s exciting. It’s a challenge and I like challenges. I think we can make an impact with our product and just get our name out there more,” said Cunningham.

If you’re interested in trying one of Joey’s Deli and Market hand pies they’ll be available inside the Massachusetts building for all the days of the Big E.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have made an arrest after a victim was stabbed and killed in Chicopee Sunday on...
Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Chicopee, victim identified
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Hancock Street in...
Gunshot victim killed on Hancock St. in Springfield, identified
Red Rose Springfield
Local business’ prepare for busy weekend ahead of HOF enshrinement weekend
“We need to do something about this activity that’s been going on here,” said Holyoke resident,...
Holyoke residents on alert after multiple car thefts in the City
The former chief is accused of embezzling 28 thousand dollars.
Former Ware fire chief indicted after embezzling 28k

Latest News

Local leaders and healthcare officials will be cutting the ribbon on Monday for the Valley...
New behavioral health hospital prepares to open in Holyoke
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
As wildfires rage in Hawaii, locals fear for loved ones in the area
The family has searched every day since he was stolen.
FOUND: Dog is stolen from 9-year-old while walking in the park
Photo depicting a Northampton, MA Police Department cruiser
Northampton Police pull 60-year old woman out of car during traffic stop