Local Deli begins to prepare for the Big E

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Joey’s Deli and Market opened up in Feeding Hills in December 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, they’re about to take on their biggest challenge to date.

Jon, not Joey, Cunningham owns the business. He tells Western Mass News, 8,000 is the magic number for the next few weeks. That’s how many items they plan to prepare right now for the thousands of people going to the Big E.

“We decided to go into the Big E this year, we’re going to be selling our hand pies and our whoopie pies. Which comes out to about 90-100 hand pies a day. We might make more than 4,000 whoopie pies,” said Cunningham.

He admits this is a big task for the small business.

“Every oven is going, every walk-in refrigerator is filled. Every freezer is filled. We are at max capacity while trying to still make all the food for the store. The deli, yeah. I just rely on my staff. I have good workers that work upfront that can hold down the fort,” said Cunningham.

So they called for backup to make it happen.

“I have friends that come in, and my banker’s daughter is here making hand pies, I reached out a hand for help, and people responded,” said Cunningham.

But energy remains high for the family, as the countdown continues to September 15.

“We’re in Agawam, the Big E is huge and it’s exciting. It’s a challenge and I like challenges. I think we can make an impact with our product and just get our name out there more,” said Cunningham.

If you’re interested in trying one of Joey’s Deli and Market hand pies they’ll be available inside the Massachusetts building for all the days of the Big E.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.