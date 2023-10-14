Brighter and Breezy to End the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure will continue to pass to our south and move east tonight and Sunday. We’ve been spared from wet weather here in western Mass for the most part and saw a cloudy sky most of the day. Afternoon temps stayed cool with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds hang tough overnight with a light northerly breeze and temperatures falling back to the lower and middle 40s.

Sunday will feature some sunshine in the morning as low pressure continues to move away from the coast. Breezes will increase out of the north and a few gusts may top 20mph at times, so expect some decent leaf drop across the region. More clouds are likely in the afternoon with a low risk for a shower or sprinkles in the hills, but the valley should remain dry. Highs return to the 50s to around 60-slightly below normal.

An upper-low lingers to our northeast along with a deep trough settled over the East coast. This will keep our weather seasonably cool, slightly unsettled and fairly cloudy through Tuesday. A few showers are possible Sunday night as some upper-level energy swings through. We may see a few pop-up showers both Monday and Tuesday afternoons as well.

A brief ridge of high pressure builds by mid-week, bringing nicer weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday along with milder temperatures reaching middle to upper 60s. Another deep trough and upper low will be diving southward into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions by late week and a coastal storm may bring rain and wind back to the Northeast by next weekend. Something to watch for now.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.