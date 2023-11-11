Governor Healey announces legislative package for the welfare of veterans.

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Days before Veterans Day, Governor Maura Healey announced a sweeping legislative package dedicated to the welfare of veterans.

“Anytime a Governor files a bill for veterans, it is a good thing,” said Senator John Velis.

The act called: Honoring, Empowering and Recognizing our Servicemembers and Veterans, or Hero Act, marks the first time in 20 years a Massachusetts governor introduced a package specifically for service members.

The plan emphasizes expanding mental health resources and also promoting inclusivity for women and LGBTQ+ veterans by ensuring gender-neutral language.

Other elements of the plan include:

Allows veterans to get reimbursed for behavioral health services

Codifies dental & medical assistance benefits

Initiates a study on the use of alternative therapies for mental health disorders

Senator John Velis, who is an army veteran himself, says the need for support is huge.

“We know that we have veterans that are experiencing this, we need to have things in law, above and beyond the VA,” said Velis. “It is shameful we are even having the conversation about veterans committing suicide but we are. 20 to 22 a day.”

Veterans are disproportionally at risk for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

7 out of every 100 veterans will have PTSD at some point in their life.

National Centers for PTSD

The suicide rates among veterans are also sobering.

Veterans are 1.5x more likely to die by suicide than their non-veteran counterparts.

“Recognizing that and reimbursing mental health concerns is a step in the right direction,” said Velis.

But, there is still work that needs to be done before we can see this plan put into action.

“This is the beginning of a process. What’s next is that we’re going to get together and talk about ways to continue to make Massachusetts the best place to be a veteran,” said Velis.

Senator Velis says he’s preparing to work to make sure the legislation expands these benefits to those in the National Guard.

Help is available. Confidential crisis support is available to any service member, any time, day or night, just dial 988 and then press 1 or you can text 838 255.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.