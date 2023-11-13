Surprise Squad
2 missing children located, father arrested in Springfield

Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is...
Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is now under arrest.(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is now under arrest.

The U.S. Marshals said the Puerto Rico Police Department contacted them on October 10 asking for help in locating two missing children, whom they believed were with their noncustodial father, Luis Gonzalez-Fontanez, who was also a fugitive. The children, they added, had been reported missing on June 6, 2021 after they didn’t return from a visitation with Gonzalez-Fontanez.

Investigators learned that Gonzalez-Fontanez had reportedly traveled to Hartford and then to a residence on Tyler Street in Springfield, where the children were found and Gonzalez-Fontanez was arrested.

The children have been reunited with family members.

Gonzalez-Fontanez was taken to Springfield Police headquarters on a fugitive from justice charge. He will be returned to Puerto Rico to face a charge of unlawful deprivation of custody.

