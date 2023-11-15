East Longmeadow High School rebuild, final step towards approval process

Surprise Squad
East Longmeadow voters to decide on funding for new high school
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow residents have spent the past several years discussing and planning for the future of their aging high school. With voters weighing in just last week, the town council is meeting on Tuesday for their final step of the building’s approval process.

Last Tuesday, East Longmeadow residents took the polls to decide the fate of their high school. In the end, voters overwhelmingly agreed to pay for a new high school and pool building.

East Longmeadow School Superintendent Gordon smith told Western Mass News last week’s vote was a big step forward for the project.

“We are really just so excited and happy for the community of East Longmeadow,” expressed Smith. “We really think this is an investment into the future for the residents of east Longmeadow.”

On Tuesday, the town council will vote on whether or not to approve the appropriation of the costs of both the new school building and nearby pool, marking the final step before construction can begin.

Superintendent Smith is hopeful Tuesday’s vote will close the planning chapter of the process and usher in the construction chapter.

The $177 million project will rebuild the high school which has been plagued with longstanding water damaging and ceiling tiles.

A state-funded grant will cover about $82million, accounting for 46 percent of the project’s cost.

The rest will come from taxpayers, which will add up to about $800 a year for a single family household.

On Tuesday night, the town council is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the funding for a new high school building.

