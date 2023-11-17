Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Residents protest, speak out over of war in Israel

Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s...
Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s happening overseas.(Western Mass News)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW/NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the war in Israel and Gaza continues on, local residents on both sides of the war are speaking out.  Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s happening overseas.

The war has been going on for more than a month, but supporters from both sides said it’s important to continue coming out to spread their messages.

For the second week in a row, the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road in Longmeadow transformed into a sea of blue and white with dozens of demonstrators showing their support for Israel. The group of pro-Israel supporters continue to protest the ongoing war overseas. They told Western Mass News they’re angry at the number of innocent civilians who’ve been hurt, killed, and captured in Gaza.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization and what they did is unspeakable.  The IDF is operating to save as many people as they can.  Hamas uses their people as human shields. They don’t care about the Palestinians and we want people to know what is happening there,” said Eric Berg of East Longmeadow.

In Northampton, a group of about a hundred demonstrators also took to the streets on Friday. Their group called for a ceasefire in Gaza. One of those people was Sherrill Hogen, who is calling for peace and said the war needs to end.

“I can’t stay at home and have this go on.  I’m helping to pay with my tax dollars what I consider a genocide and I can’t do enough and I can’t understand how calling for a ceasefire is a bad thing to do? How is asking for peace somehow weaponized?” Hogen said.

We asked Berg his thoughts on a ceasefire. He told us that, with all the hostages still held captive in Gaza, a ceasefire is simply not enough and while he and others are hopeful for more peaceful times ahead, they told us that, until Hamas releases the last hostage, they’ll continue to hold rallies.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered...
Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home
A large police presence is seen near Elm Street in East Longmeadow on Thursday night.
Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

Latest News

Travel
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy amid lower gas prices
The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get...
Knights of Columbus to provide rides to Chicopee residents to Thanksgiving meal
Rain exits early and we turn sunny, blustery and colder for Saturday and Sunday.
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Image showing music
American Idol finalist to join Springfield Symphony Orchestra for holiday concert