Residents protest, speak out over of war in Israel

LONGMEADOW/NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the war in Israel and Gaza continues on, local residents on both sides of the war are speaking out. Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s happening overseas.

The war has been going on for more than a month, but supporters from both sides said it’s important to continue coming out to spread their messages.

For the second week in a row, the corner of Longmeadow Street and Forest Glen Road in Longmeadow transformed into a sea of blue and white with dozens of demonstrators showing their support for Israel. The group of pro-Israel supporters continue to protest the ongoing war overseas. They told Western Mass News they’re angry at the number of innocent civilians who’ve been hurt, killed, and captured in Gaza.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization and what they did is unspeakable. The IDF is operating to save as many people as they can. Hamas uses their people as human shields. They don’t care about the Palestinians and we want people to know what is happening there,” said Eric Berg of East Longmeadow.

In Northampton, a group of about a hundred demonstrators also took to the streets on Friday. Their group called for a ceasefire in Gaza. One of those people was Sherrill Hogen, who is calling for peace and said the war needs to end.

“I can’t stay at home and have this go on. I’m helping to pay with my tax dollars what I consider a genocide and I can’t do enough and I can’t understand how calling for a ceasefire is a bad thing to do? How is asking for peace somehow weaponized?” Hogen said.

We asked Berg his thoughts on a ceasefire. He told us that, with all the hostages still held captive in Gaza, a ceasefire is simply not enough and while he and others are hopeful for more peaceful times ahead, they told us that, until Hamas releases the last hostage, they’ll continue to hold rallies.

