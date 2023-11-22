Surprise Squad
Franklin County sees snowfall ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend

A possible white Thanksgiving had some of the people in Greenfield a little nervous about what it could mean for their holiday plans.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people dream of a white Christmas, so a possible white Thanksgiving had some of the people in Greenfield a little nervous about what it could mean for their holiday plans.

Tuesday was a little more than a day away from Thanksgiving, which meant many people were gearing up to hit the roads to visit family and friends, but the upcoming holiday didn’t stop Mother Nature from getting a head start on some wintry weather.

In Franklin County, the snow starting falling around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Daniel Finn of Greenfield admitted that the thought of snow right before Thanksgiving initially had him a little nervous.

“At first, I was really concerned because I heard how much snow it would be...but now I’m less concerned about Thanksgiving and the day after where I’ll be traveling to the Boston area,” Finn added.

Aside from the white coating on the roadways, some frigid temperatures hovering around the low-to-mid 30s were felt for much of the evening Tuesday. When it comes to snowfall, Finn said he doesn’t mind it.

“I love the snow. It seems because of global warming, we just get snow these days, but my firewood is in and my snowblowers are ready,” Finn noted.

The storm is expected to pass through the area by Wednesday morning and when all said and done, we could see between one and three inches of snow on the ground, but Finn and others said that, as long as it’s long gone before Thanksgiving, they’ll be happy.

