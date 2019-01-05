Accidents on East Longmeadow street occur minutes apart from each other.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow officials responded to two separate accidents that occurred on the same street, just minutes apart from each other.
East Longmeadow Police tell us that they were called to the intersection of Parker Street and Windham Drive at about 5:55 Saturday night for a report of an accident.
When they arrived on scene, they determined that an Infiniti QX 80 SUV had collided with the driver's side of a Lincoln MKZ.
Police state that the only occupants inside the vehicles were the drivers.
The Lincoln was deemed totaled, and was towed away.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Officials tell Western Mass News that the Lincoln's airbags deployed, preventing any serious injuries from occurring.
Just minutes later, shortly before 6:15, East Longmeadow Police responded to another accident, this time at the intersection of Parker Street and Porter Road.
Officials stated that both cars, a Honda Accord and a Toyota Camry, were towed away as a result of the accident.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Police did not state if any of the drivers involved in both accidents were charged with anything.
Both accidents remain under investigation by the East Longmeadow Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.