RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a crash involving a school bus near the Russell/Huntington line.
Gateway Regional School officials said that around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, a bus carrying 10 students from Littleville Elementary School went off the road on Route 112 in Huntington.
The district noted that there are no apparent serious injuries, but one student was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.
The remaining students were taken back to Littleville Elementary School where they checked out by paramedics as a precaution. Those students were then sent home with their parents.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a portion of Route 20 is closed near the town line because to live wires.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
