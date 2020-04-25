EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference here in western Mass Saturday morning at Cartamundi, a Hasbro partner factory in East Longmeadow.
The factory will begin producing 50,000 plastic face shields every week to donate to hospitals.
Not only did the governor speak about the donations from the factory, but he also touched on the question everyone is wondering: when will the state open again?
“We are in what we refer to as the surge here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.
A factory here in western Mass that normally produces games is now producing thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment for hospitals as the surge in Massachusetts continues.
“This is a big deal. They’ve stepped up, reconverted their operations, created the space to safely make it possible for our front line workers and first responders,” Baker said.
Cartamundi will be making 50,000 plastic face shields every week to help protect front line workers and law enforcement officers from COVID-19.
Baker also responded to questions on when restrictions in Massachusetts will be lifted.
“The key metric here is not May 4. That’s what the emergency order went through, and it went through to there because we felt it was important to send a pretty clear message to people,” he said.
With Baker’s stay-at-home advisory and the closure of non-essential businesses expiring May 4, he said the date was picked back when officials projected the surge to be in early April.
Now that the surge is hitting later than expected, he said he wants to see reductions in cases before reopening.
“The same thing it requires almost everywhere else -- some drop in hospitalization rates and some evidence we are in fact over the hump in respect to the surge,” he said.
Baker said coordinating with other bordering states is on his mind.
“We do want to be coordinated on every effort we pursue to reopen. We also want to be coordinated given we’re not all in the same place,” he said.
Baker said it’s likely masks and face coverings will still be needed in public once the state reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.